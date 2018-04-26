MacKenzie River – a True Huckleberry This Summer!

Montana’s Largest Restaurant Company Enhances Local Favorites with the Expansion of Summer Fare Menu Featuring Bison, Elk, Trout and Huckleberries.

Whitefish, MT (RestaurantNews.com) Due to popularity and strong demand, a 406 Summer Fare limited time only menu will be in all MacKenzie River locations this summer May 21, 2018 through the end of August 2018.

In sticking with MacKenzie River’s heritage, the 406 Summer Fare menu offers guests the opportunity to experience some of Montana’s unique local favorites. Menu items include a huckleberry salad, smoked trout dip, bison chili, big sky bison burger, going-to-the-sun flatbread, great northern pie, huckleberry cheesecake, Doc Holliday and unique huckleberry drinks.

“We consider our customers the ‘culinary curious’ – they are enthusiastic foodies with adventurous palates and a craving for something new – yet they also want flavors that are approachable and appealing,” said Brian Lind, director of culinary innovation for MacKenzie River. “Our team has found a way to incorporate a few of the Montana treasures into our summer LTO menu, while also ensuring the traditional favorites that we are known for remain.”

In addition, MacKenzie River will be donating $4.06 for every “I’m Your Huckleberry ” wearable sold in store and via the website to the official non-profit fundraising partners of Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. “We are lucky to have these national treasures in our state as their majesty and beauty inspire us each and every day,” said Ryan Fuller Chief Operating Officer of Glacier Restaurant Group.

The MacKenzie River concept delights diners with its innovative menu with mouth-watering food choices, creative specialty cocktails and diverse beer selection. From parents with kids, to senior citizens and everyone in between, guests can always have it all at MacKenzie River. The casual rustic atmosphere is achieved with refurbished hand-crafted felled lumber furnishings, antique outdoor sportsman finishes, and photographs that depict the heart and soul of the Rocky Mountains.

Glacier Restaurant Group

Glacier Restaurant Group is a growing holding company operating five restaurant concepts differing in design, ambiance and menus, but alike in that they offer an outstanding place for food, drinks and fun with family and friends. With its headquarters in Whitefish, Mont., GRG employs more than 2,500 passionate and energetic people committed to providing an excellent guest experience through its concepts: MacKenzie River, Ciao Mambo, Craggy Range Bar & Grill, Latitude 48 and Max & Erma’s.

Visit www.grgfood.com/franchise or call (866) 601-4474 for information about franchising opportunities.

Contact:

James Blystone

406-862-5245

media@grgfood.com