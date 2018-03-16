MacKenzie River Pizza Plans Month Long Celebration in April

25th Anniversary Celebrations Planned with Throwback Menu and Expansion Continues.

Whitefish, MT (RestaurantNews.com) Twenty-five years in business is exciting for any business and in April MacKenzie River’s will begin celebrating its 25th anniversary with a month-long celebration. Since opening in Bozeman, MT on April 15, 1993 MacKenzie River Pizza has grown to over 70 menu items with locations in 9 states and plans for continued expansion.

The brand will be introducing a Throwback Menu for the month of April featuring some menu items from the past; and on April 15, 2018 there will be a special menu featuring original prices from 1993, the year the chain started in Bozeman, MT. “The month of April is all about celebrating our brand culture and heritage. This will be a fun month for our team members and guests as we bring back some menu items and prices from the early days,” said Brad Ridgeway, president of Glacier Restaurant Group. “A 25-year anniversary is a big deal in our industry, and I appreciate all the hard work and passion everyone has put into the MacKenzie River brand.”

The Throwback prices on April 15th will include Lodgepoles for $1.95, House Salad for $1.95, Good Ol’Boy Pizza for $4.95, Willow Creek for $4.95, a pint of Driftboat Amber Ale for $1.95, and fountain drinks for $0.95. Also, available every day in April will be Throwback menu items like the Bridger Bowl Salad, M Lazy 7 Sammy, Rustler Pie, Longrider Pie, Desperado Pie, and the sought-after and loved Polynesian Pie makes a comeback.

The MacKenzie River concept continues to delight guests with innovative and mouth-watering gourmet pizzas, juicy burgers, fish tacos and other offerings that are made from scratch recipes with fresh ingredients. In addition, they have creative specialty cocktails and have a great selection of draft beers, including the exclusive Driftboat Amber Ale , brewed by Great Northern Brewing Company out of Whitefish, Montana, and enjoyed exclusively throughout the chain.

The high-growth and innovative restaurant concept is one of the reasons that Nation’s Restaurant News named Mackenzie River Restaurants as one of the top 20 restaurants to watch in 2017.

Glacier Restaurant Group

Glacier Restaurant Group is a growing holding company operating five restaurant concepts differing in design, ambiance and menus, but alike in that they offer an outstanding place for food, drinks and fun with family and friends. With its headquarters in Whitefish, Mont., GRG employs more than 2,500 passionate and energetic people committed to providing an excellent guest experience through its concepts: MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub, Ciao Mambo, Craggy Range Bar & Grill, Latitude 48 and Max & Erma’s.

Visit www.grgfood.com/franchise or call (866) 601-4474 for information about franchising opportunities.

Contact:

James Blystone

406-862-4245

media@grgfood.com