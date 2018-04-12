MacKenzie River Pizza Breaks Ground in Fargo, ND

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub Expansion Continues.

Whitefish, MT (RestaurantNews.com) MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub is beginning the construction of its second North Dakota location. The new location, 819 24 Avenue East in West Fargo, will be the fourth location for franchisees Lance and Shoni Robinson. MacKenzie River continues to appeal to guests nationwide as the restaurant chain grows with franchisee and corporate commitments to new store openings.

“We are excited about Lance and Shoni’s MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub. They are proven operators of our concept, and we are confident that this location will deliver a memorable experience for our guests in Fargo anchored by our spectacular food, service, hospitality and mountain ambience,” said Brad Ridgeway, president of Glacier Restaurant Group.

“Shoni and I are thrilled to be opening a MacKenzie River here and know the community will love our scratch recipes and the fresh ingredients we use for our gourmet pizzas, juicy burgers, fish tacos and other offerings. We are also excited about our beverage offerings including specialty cocktails, craft beers and our exclusive Driftboat Amber Ale, brewed by Great Northern Brewing Company out of Whitefish, Montana,” said Lance Robinson, franchisee of MacKenzie River in Fargo, N.D.

The MacKenzie River concept delights diners with its scratch kitchen delivering an innovative menu with mouth-watering food choices, creative specialty cocktails and diverse beer selection. From parents with kids, to senior citizens and everyone in between, guests can always find a way to have it all at MacKenzie River. The casual rustic atmosphere is achieved with refurbished and felled lumber furnishings, antique outdoor sportsman finishes and photographs that depict the heart and soul of the Rocky Mountains.

The restaurant is planning on being open in the third quarter of 2018 and will employ 80 – 90 team members.

The high-growth and innovative restaurant concept is one of the reasons that Nation’s Restaurant News named Mackenzie River Restaurants as one of the top 20 restaurants to watch in 2017.

Glacier Restaurant Group

Glacier Restaurant Group is a growing holding company operating five restaurant concepts differing in design, ambiance and menus, but alike in that they offer an outstanding place for food, drinks and fun with family and friends. With its headquarters in Whitefish, Mont., GRG employs more than 2,500 passionate and energetic people committed to providing an excellent guest experience through its concepts: MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub, Ciao Mambo, Craggy Range Bar & Grill, Latitude 48 and Max & Erma’s.

Visit www.grgfood.com/franchise or call (866) 601-4474 for information about franchising opportunities.

Contact:

James Blystone

406-862-5245

media@grgfood.com