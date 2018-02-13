MacKenzie River Continues to Grow on Silver Anniversary

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub Expansion Continues.

25th Anniversary Celebrations Planned.

Whitefish, MT (RestaurantNews.com) MacKenzie River, is following up on a strong 2017 by kicking off its 25-year anniversary with a robust development plan. MacKenzie River, with the heart and soul of the Rocky Mountains, continues to appeal to guests nationwide as the restaurant chain expands with franchisee and corporate commitments to new store openings. In the first quarter the brand will have two new restaurants under construction with more locations to come throughout the year.

In April, on the brand’s silver anniversary month, MacKenzie River will be introducing a Throwback Menu featuring some menu items from the past; and on April 15, 2018 there will be a special menu featuring prices from 1993, the year the chain started in Bozeman, MT. “The month of April is all about celebrating our brand culture and heritage. This will be a fun month for our team members and guests as we bring back some menu items and prices from the early days,” said Brad Ridgeway, president of Glacier Restaurant Group. “A 25-year anniversary is a big deal in our industry, and I appreciate all the hard work and passion our team and partners have put into the MacKenzie River brand.”

The MacKenzie River concept continues to delight guests with innovative and mouth-watering gourmet pizzas, juicy burgers, fish tacos and other offerings that are made from scratch recipes with fresh ingredients. In addition, they have creative specialty cocktails and have a great selection of draft beers, including the exclusive Driftboat Amber Ale , brewed by Great Northern Brewing Company out of Whitefish, Montana, and enjoyed exclusively throughout MacKenzie River.

The high-growth and innovative restaurant concept is one of the reasons that Nation’s Restaurant News named Mackenzie River Restaurants as one of the top 20 restaurants to watch in 2017.

Glacier Restaurant Group

Glacier Restaurant Group is a growing holding company operating five restaurant concepts differing in design, ambiance and menus, but alike in that they offer an outstanding place for food, drinks and fun with family and friends. With its headquarters in Whitefish, Mont., GRG employs more than 2,500 passionate and energetic people committed to providing an excellent guest experience through its concepts: MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub, Ciao Mambo, Craggy Range Bar & Grill, Latitude 48 and Max & Erma’s.

