Machine, a restaurant with flower power, opening in Wicker Park

Machine Hospitality, the group behind Beercade in River North (there’s also a location in Nashville), will open Machine, a casual restaurant with its own floral shop, on March 11 in Wicker Park.

Yes. A restaurant with its own florist.

Machine Hospitality owners Brian Galati and Chireal Jordan say Machine was the restaurant they wanted to open all along.

“It was the first concept we tried to get going,” Jordan said. “But a couple of other concepts got out of control — in a good way, but we always wanted to come back.”

The restaurant will be in the former Taus Authentic space (1846 W. Division St.), a space Jordan and Galati say they’ve had their eye on for years.

“We loved this space when it was Prasino,” Jordan said. “We’ve always loved that patio.” Chef Trevor Hoyte will oversee a globally influenced menu with such dishes as smoked mushrooms, braised pig tails, bucatini with shiitake mushrooms and a Machine burger with foie gras, Comté cheese and maitake mushrooms.

“We want to be completely approachable, which is not to say bar food or fried food,” said Jordan.

Now about that florist.

Machine will have a full retail flower operation within the restaurant. Customers can order custom bouquets for the table via a traveling floral cart, enjoying flowers with dinner and then taking the arrangement home. Galati and Jordan envision a happy hour in which each drink will be accompanied by a flower stem (people will know how much you’ve consumed by the size of your bouquet).

“We’re not going to be in your face about it,” Galati said. “You don’t have to buy flowers.”

Machine will serve dinner and lunch/brunch daily. Visit exploretock.com to make a reservation.

