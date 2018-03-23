On MacArthur Road in Whitehall: YoFresh is out, China Hut is coming

The food offerings inside a Whitehall Township strip mall space appear to be changing from frozen yogurt to fried rice, lo mein and other Chinese fare.

YoFresh Yogurt Cafe recently closed at 2415 MacArthur Road and a window sign indicates China Hut Chinese restaurant is coming soon.

I have been unable to reach an owner for a tentative opening date and other details, but a peek inside the space shows much of the former YoFresh shop’s decor has been untouched.

The strip mall also houses Philly Pretzel Factory, Pizza Hut and Saladworks.

The Lehigh Valley’s sole remaining YoFresh shop is on Broadway in the Tilghman Square shopping center in South Whitehall Township.

