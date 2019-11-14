Macaroni Grill Makes the Holidays Easier Than Ever with Thanksgiving To-Go for Ten and Special Prix Fixe Menu

Enjoy a hassle-free Thanksgiving courtesy of Macaroni Grill with Options Available for Pick-Up, Dine-In or Delivery – even on Thanksgiving Day

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Romano’s Macaroni Grill®, the national restaurant chain with award winning Italian food, invites guests to skip the cooking this year and enjoy a special Thanksgiving To-Go* – available to be delivered straight to your door even on Turkey Day. With enough turkey, sides, gravy and dessert to feed 10 people for only $190, including free delivery, the new Thanksgiving To-Go will give families the opportunity to enjoy all the holiday tradition without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

“Thanksgiving is all about spending time with loved ones, creating memories and giving thanks for all of the wonderful things the past year has brought into our lives,” said Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, vice president of marketing at Macaroni Grill. “That is why we wanted to offer families across the country the chance to spend the day with family and friends celebrating what they are most grateful for without sacrificing any of the delicious traditions we have all come to know and love. And with the ability to have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your front door, there is no easier way to enjoy the holiday this season.”

Macaroni Grill’s Thanksgiving To-Go will be available for pre-order online at MacaroniGrill.com/Thanksgiving or by phone at 888-MAC-GRILL beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5. All orders placed before Sunday, Nov. 24 will be available for pick-up or delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. or Thursday, Nov. 28 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., while supplies last.

Each Thanksgiving To-Go meal includes:

Appetizer: Choice of Rosa’s Signature Caesar Salad, a Fresh Greens Salad

Choice of Rosa’s Signature Caesar Salad, a Fresh Greens Salad Main Course: Roasted Turkey Breast, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic Demi-Glace and Sausage + Apple Stuffing

Roasted Turkey Breast, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic Demi-Glace and Sausage + Apple Stuffing Side Dish: Choice of Crispy Brussels Sprouts or Broccolini

Choice of Crispy Brussels Sprouts or Broccolini Dessert Course: Traditional Cheesecake with Pumpkin Creme Anglaise

In addition to Thanksgiving To-Go, all Macaroni Grill locations nationwide will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day offering guests wishing to dine-in the opportunity to partake in the same delicious offerings included in the Thanksgiving To-Go, with individual Thanksgiving meals available for $24.99 per adult and $12 per child; the regular dinner menu will be available to order, as well.

For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Thanksgiving To-Go or to find your nearest location, please visit www.macaronigrill.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

*Thanksgiving To-Go is available to pre-order from Tuesday, November 5-Sunday, November 24, 2019, while supplies last. Order may be placed online at macaronigrill.com or by calling 888-MAC-GRILL, with a valid credit or debit card. To-go meal costs $190 + taxes and gratuity. Pick-up of Thanksgiving To-Go is available from 5pm-10pm (local time) on Wednesday, November 27, and 10.30am-12noon (local time) on Thursday, November 28. Delivery also available. Delivery not available in Hawaii. Prices vary in Hawaii. Participation may vary.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill®

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation’s Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 83 company-owned locations in 22 states, plus 21 franchise locations in the U.S. and 7 other countries.

