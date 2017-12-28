  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Mac 'n' cheese, glazed short ribs and more great dinner recipes for a chilly winter evening

From www.latimes.com by Noelle Carter
Mac 'n' cheese, glazed short ribs and more great dinner recipes for a chilly winter evening

Some nights it’s downright cold outside, even in Southern California. We’ve put together nine of our favorite stick-to-your-ribs dinner ideas for just the occasion.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter

Continue reading at Los Angeles Times