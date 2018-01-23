Mac and cheese grilled cheese, mussels at new Avondale bar, plus other restaurant openings

From the owners of Sutherland’s Food & Spirits in Portage Park comes Crawford’s Food & Spirits in Avondale. Owned by two sets of brothers who grew up on the city’s Northwest Side, Crawford’s is a larger space than its sister spot, which itself is a converted bar.Crawford’s takes up three storefronts, boasting a larger kitchen and spacious dining room.

“We just wanted to create a nice warm space,” said Michael Gardiner, one of the four owners, along with brothers Nick and Steve Lukic, and his own brother Jim Gardiner .

Chef Marty Zajac mans the kitchen , churning out unfussy bar food. Early favorites include the pot roast trash can nachos, which is a beef pot roast layered with cheese sauce, roasted tomatillo salsa, black beans, corn, pico de gallo and roasted jalapenos, and the Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, made with thinly sliced beef, roasted red pepper, sauteed onions and a white cheese sauce. The mac and cheese grilled cheese, meanwhile, sandwiches house-made mac between sourdough slices, and then is crisped.

The bar has a “healthy selection of beers on tap,” said Gardiner, rotating between 90 local and national brands. Wine and sangria on tap are also available.

3938 W. School St., 773-853-2961, crawfordschicago.com.

OTHER OPENINGS:

OAK LAWN - Fry The Coop opened in November, bringing Nashville hot chicken and hot chicken sandwiches, made with brioche, fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles and a special sauce. The spot is also serving chicken and waffles, topped with a sweet spiced butter and hot maple syrup. Patrons can pick their level of spiciness — mild, medium, hot and crazy. 5128 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, 708-576-8645, frythecoop.com

ELMWOOD PARK — 18 West Food & Drink has opened, serving up burgers, flatbreads, Sunday brunch and other American favorites. This neighborhood restaurant also has indoor and outdoor seating and TVs for sports. 18 W. Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, 18westfoodanddrink.com, 708-456-9962

THE LOOP — Fisk & Co. is inspired by Belgian bistros and serves mussels and beer, as well as lobster rolls. It also has a raw bar with oysters and clams. Chef Austin Fausett will be at the helm. The tavern will also have an extensive craft beer menu. 225 N. Wabash Ave., fiskandcochicago.com

EVANSTON — Next of Kin marketplace and its full-service restaurant, Kinship, are opening Feb. 8. While Next of Kin will have quick bites, Kinship will feature creations from chef Marco Bahena, like charred harissa lamb shank, hearth-roasted carrots with house-made furikake yogurt and honey-butter fries. 625 Davis St., Evanston, nextofkinship.com

NEAR NORTH — Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano, from the award-winning gelateria Gelato d’Oro in suburban Addison, will be opening in March, serving Northern Italian food, like traditional Italian breakfast, coffee, paninis and small plates. 22 W. Ohio St., facebook.com/saporibar1

GLENVIEW — Korean fried chicken chain BonChon is opening another location at the end of January, serving its famous offering, plus salmon avocado balls and bibimbap. This will be the second location in the Chicagoland area, with a third in the works. 1615 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, bonchon.com

LINCOLN PARK — A Rick and Morty pop-up bar is taking over Replay Lincoln Park starting Wednesday through Feb. 10. The bar will be renamed Blips and Chitz with karaoke, trivia, video games, drink specials and chicken nuggets with Szechuan sauce. 2933 N. Sheffield, replaylincolnpark.com, 773-665-5660

THE LOOP — The Roost is opening a downtown location in February, making this the group’s first permanent Loop location, according to its website. It will serve fried chicken, sandwiches, mac and cheese, and biscuits. 400 S. Financial Place, theroostcarolinakitchen.com

OLD IRVING PARK — Eris Brewery and Cider House is expected to open next week, according to Eater. It will be Chicago’s first cider house and will serve gastropub food with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. 4240 W. Irving Park Road, erischicago.com

ROSCOE VILLAGE — Wooden Nickel Bar & Grill is serving burgers, beer and nachos, according to Eater. 3244 N. Lincoln Ave., facebook.com/WoodenNickelchicago

ICYMI:

BRONZEVILLE — Chicago’s first Culver’s within city limits is slated to open Tuesday.

WEST TOWN — Honey’s closed quietly this week.

THE LOOP — Philly-style sandwich chain Taylor Gourmet is now open.

WEST TOWN — A “Shining”-themed pop-up bar is going to take over the upstairs floor of the Rookery.

CLOSINGS:

WICKER PARK — The Crocodile is closed because it failed to pay the rent, Eater reported. Formerly at 1540 N. Milwaukee Ave.

OAK PARK — Red Hen Bread is closing, according to a letter. Its last date of service is Jan. 24. Formerly at 745 Larch Ave., Elmhurst.

