LV Vegan S'Mac Down: A mac and cheese event designed for everyone

Mac and cheese, everyone’s favorite comfort food, doesn’t have to contain dairy cheese.

Intrigued? Find out more on Sunday at the second annual Lehigh Valley Vegan s’Mac Down in the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks. It’s a delicious way to try a variety of mac and cheeses from area restaurants and caterers. The event will have two sessions, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. in the Musikfest Cafe.

Sample the dishes, which take a vegan spin on the traditional dish. They replace dairy with ingredients such as creamy cashew butter or silky butternut squash. Macs will be offered from restaurants and caterers such as Black & Blue (Easton), Clean Roots Vegetarian & Vegan Cuisine (Quakertown), Hot Plate Soul Kitchen (Bethlehem), Levy Restaurants & the ArtsQuest Center Culinary Team (Bethlehem), NYTERA Vegan Cheese (Easton), Om-Made Foods (Allentown), Roasted with Vegout (Bethlehem), Santoro's Franks & Chili (Bethlehem), The Flying Egg (Bethlehem), The Hummus House (Allentown) and Vegan Treats (Bethlehem.)

After sampling each dish, you can vote for your favorite. The s’Mac Down Champion will be awarded a custom trophy from the ArtsQuest Glass Studio at the Banana Factory.

Pair your mac and cheese with vegan cocktails, including an Aquafaba Whiskey Sour, Peach Fizz, Jalapeno Margarita and Cucumber Cooler. Weyerbacher Brewing Co. will offer samples of its Last Chance IPA. Weyerbacher will donate a portion of the proceeds to area animal rescue organizations.

Attendees can finish the day with something sweet from Bethlehem’s Vegan Treats.

The event also will feature vegan vendors such as No Whey Bakery, Lehigh Valley Kombucha, De Novo Creamery and Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations.

Tickets: $20; $29 VIP, which includes a vegan tote bag and early entrance to the event for the first chance to taste the macs and meet the chefs.

Info: 610-332-3378, steelstacks.org.

- Jennifer Sheehan