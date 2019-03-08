L.V. Mall to welcome 3 eateries, ‘getting close’ to announcing tenant for former Friendly’s and Wendy’s out-parcel

Two months after the Lehigh Valley Mall welcomed Pocono Brewery Co.’s first satellite taproom, offering craft beer, wood-fired pizza and more, the Whitehall Township shopping center is readying to welcome three more eateries to its line-up.

It also “getting close” to announcing a tenant for the soon-to-be redeveloped out-parcel, where former Friendly’s and Wendy’s restaurants and a vacant office building lie, mall manager John Ferreira said.

Bethlehem-based Johnny’s Bagels & Deli and The Joint Coffee Co. plan to open additional locations at the mall in mid-April while an outpost of soft pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s is expected to open in “either April, May or June,” Ferreira said.





Johnny’s, which opened its first bagel shop on Main Street in Bethlehem 19 years ago, plans to open its fifth Lehigh Valley eatery on the mall’s lower level, between Boscov’s and Lolli and Pops.

The business features an expansive menu that includes New York-style, hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels, burgers, wraps, paninis, subs, salads, sandwiches and breakfast items such as omelets and pancakes.

The new mall location will be the first of three big items on husband and wife owners John and Sarah Zohir’s agenda this year.

In May, the couple is planning to move their four-year-old eatery at Seventh and Hamilton streets in downtown Allentown a couple blocks away to 26 N. Sixth St., Suite 170, on the ground floor of the Strata East apartment building.

The Zohirs also anticipate opening a sixth eatery in late summer at 434 Cattell St. in Easton.

“My goal is to be close to all Lehigh Valley colleges,” John said. “So far, I have one restaurant on Main Street near Moravian College, one in south Bethlehem near Lehigh University and now I’ll have one near Lafayette College in Easton.”

The Joint, founded in downtown Bethlehem in 2013, will open at the mall’s outdoor Lifestyle Center, between Bonefish Grill and Vera Bradley.

The new location, offering seating at about six tables and a counter, will offer The Joint’s full food and beverage menu, including a wide variety of single origin coffees and avocado toast, said owner Tito Negron, who took over the business three years ago.

The Joint hand roasts coffee beans from an assortment of countries, including Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Rwanda.

Varieties include medium roasts such as Guatemalan, featuring notes of chocolate, cashew and brown sugar; and Bourbon Barrel, aged in a bourbon barrel and featuring notes of bourbon, caramel, chocolate and almond.

Other specialty beverages include espresso, cappuccino, chai and matcha lattes, hot cocoa and teas such as chamomile, English breakfast and sencha green. Italian soda, kombucha and nitro cold brew coffee are available on tap.

“Above everything else, we are a specialty coffee shop,” Negron said.

In addition to avocado toast, other food selections include bagels, hummus toast, veggie toast, bruschetta flatbreads and various sandwiches, including turkey, grilled cheese and bacon, egg and cheese.

Auntie Anne’s, which has more than a dozen locations in the Lehigh Valley, will open in the former Lehigh Deli spot on the mall’s upper level, Ferreira said.

The chain, offering freshly-baked soft pretzels, pretzel dogs, lemonade and more, will share the space with baked goods chain Cinnabon, which is moving from its lower level spot.

A new tenant has been signed for Cinnabon’s soon-to-be vacant space, but its identity cannot yet be released, Ferreira said.

“We always try to do what the customer wants us to do,” Ferreira said. “And you have a lot of folks who are looking for a restaurant or an experience.”

“It’s not Cheesecake Factory,” said Ferreira, when asked about the rumored restaurant chain coming to the mall.

Johnny’s, The Joint and Auntie Anne’s will join more than dozen other food and drink options at the mall, including full-service restaurants such as Bravo!, Dunderbak’s and Ruby Tuesday and fast-casual spot such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Frites and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

In other Lehigh Valley Mall news, Art of Shaving, a retailer of high-end shaving supplies and grooming products for men, recently closed after five years of business, while women’s fashion retailer Charlotte Russe began a store-closing sale Thursday, a month after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Alyssa Snyder, one of the Lehigh Valley Mall store managers, told The Morning Call she did not know when the store’s last day of business would be.

