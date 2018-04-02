Lunch with us: Follow Food & Dining reporters as we eat around town

Breakfast and dinner seem to get all of the love. Lunch, on the other hand, is often a quick, grab-and-go affair, with busy folks giving little thought to what they're eating, as they rush from their local sandwich shop back to their workplace.

This month, we will remedy that. For the month of April, Food & Dining is seeking out Chicago's best lunches, in the Loop, around town and in the suburbs, as our monthly "Craving" series explores all things lunch. And we're adding a more immediate element to our daily gallery of what we're eating.

For more than two years, we've been posting images of what we're eating and drinking, from tacos (May 2016) to beer (July 2017) to fried foods (March). And thousands of you have been following along, here on Food & Dining's online page, as well as on our reporters' social media feeds. For April, we're making the experience more immediate.

Follow Food & Dining reporters to their favorite lunch spots live on social media - via @ChiTribFood on both Instagram and Twitter and on the reporters' personal profiles - and here. Check back every weekday in April at lunchtime for inspiration on what you might want to eat next - life's too short for bad lunch.