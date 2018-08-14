Lunch Bell property auctioned off as search for new Newport News tenant continues

The closed Lunch Bell in Newport News’ City Center at Oyster Point is attracting interest, especially after an auction of the business’s equipment and dining room furnishings Tuesday.

The Lunch Bell closed at the end of 2017 after 37 years in business. It operated in its last 4,442-square-foot location at 694 Town Center Drive for more than 14 years, since March 2003, according to the city.

The restaurant, which served breakfast and lunch, originally opened on Thimble Shoals Boulevard in 1981 and closed when its owner retired, according to the Daily Press archives.

Auction757.com and Virginia Auction Co. conducted an online auction of 210 lots of kitchen equipment, dining room furniture and other items from the business on behalf of the city, according to signage and the website.

The auction garnered a little more than $17,400, said Auction 757 owner Scott Freeman. A few lots had yet to sell by Tuesday afternoon, according to the website.

Such restaurant auctions can help new businesses to start or open up, Freeman said.

Newport News Treasurer Marty Eubank said the business owed meals taxes but that its business personal property taxes were paid in full. Eubank said he would not disclose how much was owed because the nature of the fiduciary meals tax could reveal confidential business information.

Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle did not respond to questions by Tuesday afternoon.

Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate has been marketing the former Lunch Bell space in the Fountain Plaza Two building, which the city leases from owner Pointe Hope LLC.

Newport News spokeswoman Kim Lee said there has been significant interest in the space, but a lease has not yet been executed.

