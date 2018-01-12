The Lunch Bell closes after 37 years

The Lunch Bell, a locally owned American-style restaurant in City Center, closed Dec. 30 after about 37 years in operation - though not all in the same Newport News location.

Owner Betty Swain and her husband opened the restaurant in February 1981 at 610 Thimble Shoals Blvd. The Lunch Bell began as a sandwich and hot dog shop with only a microwave, hot plate and crock pot. The lunch counter sat 52 people, according to Swain's daughter Blaire Sanchez.

In 1986, The Lunch Bell moved locations to 703 Thimble Shoals Blvd., before it became a full-scale, 4,442-square foot family restaurant at its last location in City Center in March 2003.

Even after the death of her husband three years ago, Swain continued to run the breakfast and lunch business with Sanchez serving as manager. Swain is now retiring from the food industry.

"It was just time to move on and do something different," Swain said.

The restaurant's final day of operation was bitter sweet, Sanchez said. The Lunch Bell served its normal Saturday breakfast buffet but was so busy it ran out of food. Sanchez and Swain also said goodbye to their most dedicated customers during a special meal later in the day.

"We had people crying for the last two or three weeks when they found out," Sanchez said. "It was just disbelief that it was happening."

One customer who attended their closing was a woman who dined at The Lunch Bell the day it opened in 1981. She was the last customer to leave the restaurant, according to Sanchez.

Another man, Sanchez said, drove from Gloucester 253 times in 2016 to eat a pimento cheese sandwich at The Lunch Bell every day it was open that year. He also was in attendance for the special closing meal.

According to Swain, she will miss the loyal customers and staff the most.

"I was very proud of my business and the people that ate with us," Swain said. "Special people."

The dedicated customers came in the form of dine-in, carry out and catering. The Lunch Bell also provided daily catering to oil refinery in York County and catering for events at the Newport News Shipyard and Riverside often.

The Lunch Bell was located in Fountain Plaza Two in City Center. Pointe Hope, LLC owns the space and leases it to the City of Newport News. According to an emailed statement from Newport News spokeswoman Kim Lee, there are no plans for another tenant to move into The Lunch Bell's space at this time.

Daily Press staff writer Tara Bozick contributed to this report.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134.