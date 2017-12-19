The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet closes in West Loop

After nine months in the West Loop, Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet unexpectedly closed on Saturday. The massive wine-focused restaurant, with its Shakespeare quoting name, was spearheaded by Tom Powers, who spent two years building out the space. Eater Chicago first reported the closing.

The Lunatic was nothing if not ambitious. The restaurant was spread over 7,000 square feet and three floors. That included two private dining rooms, one of which was inside the restaurant's wine cellar.

Powers was no stranger to the restaurant game. He worked as general manager and sommelier at Marche, a pioneering restaurant opened in the West Loop years before the neighborhood became the undisputed dining hub of Chicago. In 2006, he left to serve as a brand ambassador for Veuve Clicquot, eventually becoming the national sales director for the Italian Wine Merchants.

Needless to say, The Lunatic focused much of its attention on wine, with the food menu designed to complement the beverage program. In his two-star review, Phil Vettel enjoyed the affordable menu crafted by chef Jessica Nowicki. But she left in September, with Michael Woodhall taking her position.

