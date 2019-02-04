Lunar New Year 2019: Kick off the Year of the Pig with special menus and celebrations

The Lunar New Year is Feb. 5 and Chicago spots are ringing it in with style. Kick off the Year of the Pig at these seven spots celebrating Chinese culture with special menus, giveaways and performances.

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

600 E. Grand Ave., 800-595-7437

Catch performances from the Cheng Da Drum Team, Eight Tones Chinese Instrument Ensemble and Flying Fairies Dance Troupe from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 as part of a free celebration that also features martial arts demonstrations and Chinese food from Uptown’s Furama.

Big Bowl

60 E. Ohio St., 312-951-1888

Choose your fortune for the New Year based on the special dishes you order at the River North restaurant through Feb. 7. For an increase in prosperity, try the crispy Cantonese cod cooked with scallions, Fresno peppers, and black bean sauce ($17.95) and live the sweet life by following it with molasses spice cake with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream ($5.95). Oranges are said to bring wealth and good luck in the New Year, so get yours in the form of blood orange sangria served by the glass for $7.50 or pitcher for $28.

Imperial Lamian

6 W. Hubbard St., 312-595-9440

Try the $28 prosperity toss salad, which blends vegetables, salmon and a plum and mint sauce, for good luck and fortune for the year. The dish is offered at the River North restaurant through Feb. 8, along with other specials including pork wrapped and fried in a crispy cinnamon puff ($8) and a whole one-pound Maine lobster braised in truffle butter with peppers, mushrooms and fried garlic ($38).

Mott St

1401 N. Ashland Ave., 773-687-9977

A roasted pig head serves as the centerpiece for the Lucky 10 Treasures: Lunar New Year Banquet offered at the Wicker Park restaurant through Feb. 9 for $62.88. Available for parties of two or more, the dinner also includes oysters on the half-shell, steamed dumplings and fried rice.

The Peninsula Chicago

108 E. Superior St., 312-337-2888

Choose from one of two celebratory eight-course meals offered at the River North hotel’s Shanghai Terrace restaurant through Feb. 8, both of which are meant to introduce you to delicacies important to Chinese culture. The $188 Fortune menu includes beef soup, Peking duck and lobster, while the $158 Happiness menu features steamed tiger prawn and beef tenderloin. Add wine pairings for $88-$108 or tea pairings for $38. The Lobby Restaurant will serve a special Chinese New Year afternoon tea Feb. 5-10 that includes a mix of sweet and savory fare and a glass of champagne for $85. Go on Feb. 9 and you’ll see lion dancers weave through the space at 3:15 p.m.

Roosevelt Collection

150 W. Roosevelt Road

The South Loop retail center embraces the cold weather with The Pig Freeze from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15, unveiling an ice sculpture piggy bank for donations for Project: VISION, which provides support and opportunities for youth from Chinatown, Bridgeport and surrounding communities. The first 200 people will get free bao from Piko Street Kitchen and everyone else will be able to buy Asian street food, along with cupcakes from A Sweets Girl food truck. The Chinese Fine Arts Society Lion Dancers perform at 7 p.m. If you’ve spent $100 at a Roosevelt Collection store between Feb. 8-15, you can show your receipt at the event to receive a traditional lucky red envelope containing a gift.

TAO Chicago

632 N. Dearborn St., 224-888-0388

Pig is the star of all four courses of a special $85 menu offered at the Near North restaurant from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 5, including sesame scallion bread topped with glazed pork belly, caramelized pork chop with blood orange chow fun, and vanilla soft serve ice cream with sweet and spicy bacon.

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

