Luigi’s Restaurant to Add Online Ordering Through Waitbusters Digital Diner

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced that Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express in Johnston, RI will be adding online ordering to their menu with Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software later this month.

Luigi’s, which was first opened in 1971 by Luigi and Antonette Battista, wanted their own online ordering solution. In researching products, they needed software that could seamlessly integrate with their POS. Furthermore, they wanted the flexibility of being able to handle multiple types of menus as their restaurant offers not only a general menu, but also express meals and catering. Waitbusters Digital Diner afforded them the ability to create remarkable menus that they can show or hide at the touch of a button. Another major factor in pursuing online ordering through Waitbusters’ Digital Diner was their revolutionary Delivery as a Service (DaaS) application. Through their partnership with Postmates, Waitbusters gives restaurants the option to offer delivery without the stress of having to hire their own drivers.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters Dining, explained what a timesaver this will be for Luigi’s, “Luigi’s is an extremely successful, busy establishment. They needed an online ordering platform that integrated with their POS and was streamlined and showcased their offerings. The restaurant already has a tremendous product and client base – but we wanted to make their customer’s experience even more convenient by adding our online ordering component complete with Delivery As a Service. Saving time, avoiding human error in ordering taking and delivering the order to the customer – an all in one solution.”

About Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express

Luigi and Antonette Battista opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1971 with the goal of bringing their family traditions and authentic Italian recipes to their customers. Today, the third generation of Battista’s continues to create memorable meals in their restaurant, providing for sit down meals, quick bites, gourmet express take-outs, banquet services and catering. Order online this month at www.luigisgourmet.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com