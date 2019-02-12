Luella's Southern Kitchen is loaded with country charm

Luella’s is a casual, BYO restaurant in Lincoln Square whose laid-back manner and low-frills decor do not do justice to the sophistication of the food emerging from chef/owner Darnell Reed’s kitchen.

Order at the counter, receive your table marker (an upright metal stand whose fleur-de-lis pattern hints at the restaurant’s occasional Creole leanings) and sit at one of the bare-wood tables. You’ll be rewarded with treats such as the fat buttermilk biscuits or fried catfish with crab salad, presented more artfully than one might expect.

For Chicago’s Black Restaurant Week, Reed is offering a special of glazed short ribs over Savannah rice ($16.95). The Insta-worthy presentation centers the boneless meat on a large pile of rice, filling the two-handled iron pan.The meat is full-flavored and rich; the rice, tossed in a tomato-based sauce that has a dash or two of hot sauce, has just-past-al-dente texture. Coins of andouille sausage, lurking under the surface, are an unexpected bonus.

The price is a ridiculous bargain, low enough to let one splurge on a $5 order of biscuits, which I recommend. Luella’s is BYO, so plan accordingly.

My plan is to make time to sample weekend brunch here. Shrimp and grits, brown-sugar-bourbon French toast and Nashville-style chicken and waffles, none of it more than $16? Sign me up.

Luella’s Southern Kitchen, 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-961-8196; luellassouthernkitchen.com

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 17. For participating restaurants and menus, go to chiblackrestaurantweek.com/restaurant-lineup.

MORE COVERAGE

Shrimp is the star of Flammin Restaurant's Chicago Black Restaurant Week menu »

Friistyle deals freestyle loaded fries for Chicago Black Restaurant Week »

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is here — check out our recommendations »