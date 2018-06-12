Ludlow Market, Bar & Bottle Shop to open in Locust Point on Friday

Ludlow Market, Bar & Bottle Shop will open in Locust Point on Friday.

The full-service bar and restaurant will open for dinner service at 5 p.m. Friday, according to a spokesman for the eatery. It is located at 921 E. Fort Ave., Suite 135, which formerly housed Wine Market Bistro.

Ludlow Market owner Christopher Spann closed Wine Market Bistro in March after 14 years in service.

At the helm of the new kitchen is chef Christopher Audia, formerly of Tail Up Goat in Washington, D.C. The menu will feature “classic sandwiches with a twist and elaborate entrees,” according to a news release.

After the grand opening, the new restaurant will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a spokesman. Closing times have yet to be determined. Ludlow Market plans to add lunch later, the spokesman said.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews