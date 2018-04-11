Lucy's food truck opening bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Humboldt Park

The operators of food trucks Lucy’s, Flying Taco and Pierogi Wagon are about to get their first bricks-and-mortar location at long last.

It was almost a year ago when paper signs heralded the “coming soon” arrival of Lucy’s Classic American Diner (1043 N. California Ave.), which will open, at last, April 20 in Humboldt Park.

The restaurant will feature the signature items that made the food truck such a success. Spicy fried-chicken sandwiches, double steak burgers, shakes and hand-cut fries will be the menu stars, with the addition of soft-serve ice cream.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Lucy’s is BYO, at least initially.

You might want to make a note of that April 20 opening date; Lucy’s will be giving away fried-chicken sliders all day long that day.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Related: Food truck owner hopes to take fight against Chicago to Illinois Supreme Court »

Catch up on Phil Vettel's latest restaurant reviews »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »