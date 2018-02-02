Lucky's Market opening another store near Fashion Square

Lucky’s Market is planning a sixth area store on East Colonial Drive as the niche grocer hopes ti corner the category in Central Florida.

Lucky’s Market has posted a sign for a new store in the former Sports Authority space at 3230 E. Colonial Drive, across from Orlando Fashion Square.

The store should open in fall 2018, according to signs posted at the property. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s the fifth new store the chain has planned for the region after opening its first store in the area in June 2016 at 11750 E. Colonial.

Lucky’s is part of a group of niche grocers moving quickly into the region, with debuts from Earth Fare and Sprout’s also set to open here in the coming months.

Lucky's stores are known for their selection of organics, which store executives say they try to sell at lower prices. It also has meat, deli and fresh foods sections.

The first of the new stores in Central Florida is slated to open this spring in Clermont at 1720 E. Highway 50, a 30,000-square foot location.

Other stores are planned for south downtown Orlando, 4161 Town Center Boulevard in Kissimmee and 7542 University Boulevard in Winter Park.

Growthspotter also reported this week that a new Lucky’s could head to a shopping center in Apopka.

