Lucky's Market headed to Lake Mary for 7th area store

Seminole County will get its first Lucky’s Market at the new Griffin Town Center project in Lake Mary, developer Unicorp Development announced Friday.

The niche grocer is on a building spree in Central Florida after opening a store in 2016 east of Orlando, now with six stores under development in the area.

The Griffin Town Center project is on Longwood Lake Mary Road near Lake Mary Boulevard. The development will also include a 24 Hour Fitness, Zaza Cuban Diner, First Watch and Dunkin Donuts.

Lucky’s is known for its “organic for the 99 %” slogan, selling a selection of food heavy on produce, meat and fresh, prepared dishes along with a few hard to find items such as gluten-free and lactose-free products.

Unicorp Development president Chuck Whittall made the announcement Friday, saying that it had secured a long-term lease with the grocery chain based outside of Boulder, Colo.

Lucky’s also put up a sign recently for a new store east of downtown Orlando and has signed for a spot in Apopka.

The first of the new stores in Central Florida is slated to open this spring in Clermont at 1720 E. Highway 50, a 30,000-square foot location.

Other stores are planned for south downtown Orlando, 4161 Town Center Boulevard in Kissimmee and 7542 University Boulevard in Winter Park.

Lucky’s is one of several new food retailers entering the market and nipping at the edges of established grocery chains Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie. Earth Fare and Sprout’s are set to open the first Central Florida stores for the brand this year.

The Griffin Town Center project will also have a $100 million upscale apartment complex with 268 units called Drake at Midtown.

