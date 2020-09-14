Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Launches a Restaurant Within a Restaurant

New Chicken Shack Menu Centered Around Fried Chicken Is Available Only Through a QR Code at the Restaurant

Signal Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fried chicken is as essential to Southern cooking as smoked meats, and no restaurant knows that better than Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. Now Lucille’s has created the Chicken Shack, a restaurant within a restaurant, focusing on craveable buttermilk fried and smoked chicken specialties, premium sides and a special dessert. Guests can see and order the new Chicken Shack secret menu by using their smartphone to scan a QR code at the table or the welcome poster at any of the company’s 22 restaurants throughout California, and in Las Vegas and Tempe, Arizona.

“Comfort foods like fried chicken and barbecue are especially satisfying during this challenging time, and our new Chicken Shack menu delivers that comfort feeling with flavor and fun in our secret menu,” said Joan Hansen, director of marketing at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.

The menu continues Lucille’s popular riff on Nashville hot chicken which quickly became a fan favorite, and includes buttermilk-soaked, crispy fried chicken sandwiches and entrees, premium sides and a special dessert. The Chicken Shack menu features:

Crispy Hot-Honey Chicken Sandwich with a crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in a hot-honey glaze and served with honey-sweetened coleslaw and topped with sweet pickles.

‘Bama Chicken Sandwich where the crispy chicken breast is tossed in a house-made Alabama white BBQ sauce, topped with melty jack cheese, crunchy dill pickles and more sauce.

Alabama Chicken dinner featuring a tender half chicken marinated in apple cider and Lucille’s own rib spice, then slow smoked to perfection and served generously topped with white Alabama BBQ Sauce and served with a choice of two sides.

Mardi Gras Chicken dinner featuring two Nashville-breaded and lightly fried chicken breasts topped with Creole cream sauce with shrimp, andouille sausage and red and yellow peppers.

Nashville Hot Chicken dinner with buttermilk-soaked, then breaded and fried chicken tossed in a fiery Nashville hot sauce and served with a bounty of sweet pickles.

Nashville Mac n Cheese combines Lucille’s own creamy mac & cheese with crispy fried chicken bites tossed in Nashville hot sauce and topped with sweet pickle.

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread that combines diced jalapeños, cheddar cheese and corn niblets baked into sweet cornbread and then topped with more cheddar cheese and a browned crispy top.

Hatch Green Chile Fries, fresh-cut fries topped with Hatch chile oil, Hatch chile seasoning, cotija cheese, garlic and cilantro.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes featuring Lucille’s own garlic mashed potatoes topped with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and green onions.

Lucille’s Deep-Fried Brownie, straight from a county fair, features an Oreo® cookie battered, lightly fried brownie topped with fresh whipped cream, strawberries and brownie crumbles and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 22 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbecue ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches,burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home, friendly service. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern decor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

