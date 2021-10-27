Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Honors Military Families in November

Restaurant Brand to Offer Free Meals for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Continue the “Thank ‘Que Tour” to Feed Veterans, and Hold a Fundraiser for Operation Homefront

Signal Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Throughout November, family-owned, award-winning barbeque destination Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is honoring our military with free meals and raising funds for Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals program.

“Especially at this time of year, we want to say thank-you to the men and women who have dedicated themselves to protecting our country and to their families who sacrifice so much as well,” said Joan Hansen, director of marketing at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. “Together with our guests, we hope to make difference in the lives of those who have given so much for our country.”

Throughout the month of November, guests at Lucille’s 21 locations across California, Nevada and Arizona can support Operation Homefront’s worthwhile Holiday Meals program by rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar and donating the change. Additional donations are also welcome and can be made at the restaurant or online. Monies raised in partnership with Round It Up America® provides meals for veterans and their families. Since 2010, Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military program has served over 110,000 meals—impacting more than 475,000 individual military and veteran family members. Through Operation Homefront, Lucille’s will provide a complete Thanksgiving feast to five veterans and their families.

On Veterans Day, November 11, Lucille’s will offer veterans and active-duty military a complimentary Original Pulled Pork Sandwich with a choice of side (military ID required, please).

And in a special effort to honor veterans, Lucille’s will be making several stops on its second annual Thank ’Que tour, bringing delicious meals to veterans and their families in El Monte, Long Beach, Riverside, Placentia and Santa Ana.

Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern décor that features reclaimed wood outline doors and windows for a rustic yet contemporary look. Lucille’s features blues-inspired art throughout the restaurant and the Flying Pig lounge. Lucille’s has been participating in Round It Up America, a platform that encourages restaurant guests to donate change; over the past 10 years, Round It Up America has collectively raised millions of dollars for charitable organizations and programs across the country. For more information, visit lucillesbbq.com .

