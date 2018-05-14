Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Debuts St. Louis Rib Chop

New to the Culinary Industry, the First-of-its-Kind Rib Chop Joins Lucille’s Southern-Style Menu

Signal Hill, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Known for its award-winning, savory, Southern-style food, Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ is introducing the first-of-its-kind St. Louis Rib Chop.

Served exclusively at all Lucille’s locations, the tender St. Louis Rib Chop is hand-rubbed with Lucille’s signature rib spice, slow-smoked for about six hours, then grilled and basted with Lucille’s new savory housemade apple butter BBQ sauce. The hearty rib chop looks like a chop and eats like a rib, providing BBQ lovers with the best of both experiences.

“Our new St. Louis rib chop is a perfect addition to our Southern-style menu and gives bbq fans something new to enjoy. Paired with our new apple butter BBQ sauce, the juiciness from the smoked chop complements the hint of sweetness from the sauce and leaves your taste buds wanting more,” said Chris Ferrell, Executive Chef at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.

Driven by Lucille’s love for creating delicious mouthwatering BBQ, the new St. Louis Rib Chop is hand-cut from premium St. Louis ribs with a distinctive bone-in “handle.” The new mouthwatering apple butter sauce was carefully crafted using Lucille’s signature apple butter to bring out the smoky, delicious flavors on the outside of the rip chop, and finish with sweet and tender notes on the inside.

At the center of every Lucille’s restaurant is a Southern Pride smoker where brisket, ribs and more are smoked low and slow to perfection with a variety of authentic sauces from different regions around the South. Driven by the philosophy of “Serving the best Bar-B-Que with the finest Southern hospitality,” Lucille’s has won many awards and honors, including dozens of local “Best of” awards in each of its markets.

For more information about Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and the new rib chop, visit www.lucillesbbq.com.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 23 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked bar-b-que ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home, friendly service. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern decor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

