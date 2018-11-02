Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Celebrates Military Family Month

Teams Up With Round It Up America To Raise Funds for Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military

Signal Hill, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Family-owned, award-winning barbeque destination Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is celebrating Military Family month by teaming up with Round It up America to raise funds for Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military.

During November, Lucille’s will donate to Operation Homefront the Round It Up America contributions – in which guests “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar – at 24 participating locations throughout Arizona, California and Nevada.

Throughout November, for each donation of $5 or more, Lucille’s will give guests a $10 bonus card good for a return visit. (One per table, please.) Lucille’s will also be serving up their ‘Classic Smash,’ a refreshing drink that combines Mitcher’s Rye Whiskey, hand shaken with fresh lemon juice and mint, finished with Angostura Bitters and Luxardo Cherries.

For each drink sold, Lucille’s will donate an additional $1 benefitting military families.

In honor of all those who have served in the military, Lucille’s will be providing 20% off the bill for active duty or veteran military personnel. To celebrate Veterans Day, November 11 and 12, Lucille’s is offering free dessert in addition to the 20% off.

“At Lucille’s we value the men and women who have dedicated themselves to our country,” said Brad Hofman, president of Hofman Hospitality Group, parent company of Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. “This Veterans Day, we are honoring them throughout the month of November and providing support for those who may need an extra hand this holiday season. Together with our guests we can make difference in the lives of those who do so much for our country.”

Thanks to the generous contributions of guests, Lucille’s was able to donate more than $18,000 to Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military last year.

Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern décor that features reclaimed wood outline doors and windows for a rustic yet contemporary look. Lucille’s features blues-inspired art throughout the restaurant and the Flying Pig lounge. Lucille’s has been participating in Round It Up America, a platform that encourages restaurant guests to donate change; over the past ten years, Round It Up America has collectively raised millions of dollars for charitable organizations and programs across the country. For more information, visit lucillesbbq.com.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Signal Hill, Calif.-based Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (lucillesbbq.com) offers award-winning, savory, Southern-style food in 24 full-service, high-energy restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbeque, flavorful appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home, friendly service. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse replete with its distinctive front Southern decor, and select locations offer live blues entertainment at the Flying Pig Lounges. Family-owned, Lucille’s has plans to expand its unique brand of Southern hospitality to more locations in the future.

For more information, visit lucillesbbq.com, facebook.com/LucillesSmokehouseBBQ or twitter.com/Lucilles_BBQ.

