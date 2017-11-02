Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Celebrates Military Family Month

Teams Up With Round It Up America To Raise Funds for Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military

Signal Hill, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Family-owned, award-winning barbeque destination Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is celebrating Military Family Month by teaming up with Round It Up America to raise funds for Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military program.

During November, Lucille’s will donate to Operation Homefront the Round It Up America contributions – in which guests “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar – at 23 participating locations throughout Arizona, California and Nevada. Team members at Lucille’s restaurants will wear buttons to show their support.

Throughout November, for each donation of $5 or more, Lucille’s will give guests a $10 bonus card good for a return visit. (One per table, please.) Lucille’s will also be serving up a ‘Louisiana Lemonade,’ a refreshing drink that combines Bacardi Raz, Chambord, fresh blueberries, lemonade, Lucille’s fresh house sour and topped with a light beer, all served in a 22oz mug. For each drink sold, Lucille’s will donate an additional $1 benefitting military families.

In honor of all those who have served in the military, Lucille’s will be providing 20% off the bill for active duty or veteran military personnel.

“At Lucille’s we value the men and women who have dedicated themselves to our country,” said Brad Hofman, president of Hofman Hospitality Group, parent company of Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. “This Veterans Day, we are honoring them throughout the month of November and providing support for those who may need an extra hand this holiday season. Together with our guests we can make a difference in the lives of those who do so much for our country.”

Lucille’s as well as the other Hofman Hospitality Group restaurants have set a donation goal of $25,000 to Operation Homefront. For more information, visit lucillesbbq.com.

“We are very grateful to Lucille’s and the Hofman Hospitality Group team for helping to raise funds to support our mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families,” said Jack Chirrick, senior director with Operation Homefront. “Through our Holiday Meals for Military program we have an opportunity to thank military families for their service to all of us and help them to truly thrive in the communities they work so hard to protect. Key partnerships like those with Lucille’s and the Hofman Hospitality Group make a huge difference in our ability to do that.”

Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern décor that features reclaimed wood outline doors and windows for a rustic yet contemporary look. Lucille’s features blues-inspired art throughout the restaurant and the Flying Pig lounge. Lucille’s has been participating in Round It Up America, a platform that encourages restaurant guests to donate change. Over the past ten years, Round It Up America has collectively raised millions of dollars for charitable organizations and programs across the country.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Signal Hill, Calif.-based Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (lucillesbbq.com) offers award-winning, savory, Southern-style food in 23 full-service, high-energy restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbeque, flavorful appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home, friendly service. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse replete with its distinctive front Southern decor, and select locations offer live blues entertainment at the Flying Pig Lounges. Family-owned, Lucille’s has plans to expand its unique brand of Southern hospitality to more locations in the future.

For more information, visit lucillesbbq.com, facebook.com/LucillesSmokehouseBBQ or twitter.com/Lucilles_BBQ.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

barbara@c-squaredpr.com