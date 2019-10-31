Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Celebrates 20th Anniversary with New Keepsake Beer and Tumbler Glasses, Merchandise, and Scratchers

From the End of October till December, Lucille’s Celebrations will also Include the Commemoration of November Military Appreciation Month

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is celebrating 20 years of serving authentic, award-winning, lip smacking, fall-off-the-bone southern Bar-B-Que. All 24 locations throughout California, Arizona and Nevada will have special discount offers, merchandise, and keepsake items.

“Since day one, our philosophy has been to serve the best Bar-B-Que with the finest southern hospitality, said Brad Hofman, president of Hofman Hospitality Group, the parent company of Lucille’s. “We are thankful for our amazing guests, employees, and partners for helping us make the past 20 years so successful.”

Lucille’s 20th Anniversary celebration will include:

Lucille’s 20th Anniversary Keepsake Beer Glass – guests get to keep their glass when they order Lucille’s 20th Anniversary Hazy IPA made by Golden Road. Available now until Oct. 28, 2020 while supplies last.

– guests get to keep their glass when they order Lucille’s 20th Anniversary Hazy IPA made by Golden Road. Available now until Oct. 28, 2020 while supplies last. Lucille’s 20th Anniversary Keep the Tumbler Program – When guests order the Kentucky Cooler made with Weller Special Reserve Bourbon, fresh cucumber, lemon juice and cane syrup and finished with a hint of rosemary infused liqueur they get to keep the 20th Anniversary tumbler. Available mid-November while supplies last.

– When guests order the Kentucky Cooler made with Weller Special Reserve Bourbon, fresh cucumber, lemon juice and cane syrup and finished with a hint of rosemary infused liqueur they get to keep the 20th Anniversary tumbler. Available mid-November while supplies last. Lucille’s 20th Anniversary Merchandise – Limited addition t-shirts, bandanas and hats will be available for purchase at all locations.

– Limited addition t-shirts, bandanas and hats will be available for purchase at all locations. Lucille’s 20th Anniversary Scratcher Tickets – Anytime guests visit in the month of December, one scratcher ticket will be given to their table (1 per table). Prizes vary from discounted meals to Free Lucille’s for 1 year. Available on December 1, 2019 while supplies last.

Lucille’s will also commemorate their 20th anniversary with the celebration of Military Appreciation Month in November. Deals include:

20% off to for all active duty and veterans for the month of November (proof of service required) Excludes Thanksgiving

Free dessert on Veterans Day (Nov. 11th) on top of 20% off

Guests can round up their final bill to the next full dollar amount through Lucille’s partnership with Round It Up America. Proceeds will be given to Operation Homefront: Military Meals for Holiday Program during the 20th anniversary celebrations. For every $5 donation, guests will receive a $10 bonus card to use again at a future visit in December



In addition to the above, Lucille’s will also donate four Thanksgiving Family Feast Packages to four different families selected by Operation Homefront in San Jose, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orange County.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 24 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbecue ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home, friendly service. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern decor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

