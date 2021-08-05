Lucille’s Introduces New Slow Smoked & Grilled Cauliflower Steak

A plant-based entrée at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que? It’s smoked and grilled, of course!

Signal Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The popularity of plant-based menu items is continuing to grow and today family owned, award-winning barbeque destination Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is introducing its first vegetable-centered entrée. Today the new Slow Smoked & Grilled Cauliflower Steak joins other vegetable-forward sides to offer more options for guests looking to enjoy a delicious, flavorful yet meatless meal.

“Our guests appreciate how our slow-smoked style gives our ribs, brisket, chicken and pork their succulent flavor. Now we’re taking that same approach with this new Slow Smoked & Grilled Cauliflower Steak that is richly satisfying in a familiar and distinctively Lucille’s way” said Joan Hansen, director of marketing at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, which operates 23 family-owned restaurants across California, Nevada and Arizona.

The Slow Smoked & Grilled Cauliflower Steak features a thick cut of fresh cauliflower that is marinated in Lucille’s special seasonings, slow-smoked, grilled to perfection and topped with a savory housemade chimichurri sauce. The cauliflower steak is served with garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables and more chimichurri sauce for dipping.

This new entrée is joined by other vegetable-forward options including three premium sides:

Roasted Street Corn – Fresh, tender roasted corn brushed with cilantro lime butter, rolled in cotija cheese.

Lucille’s Au Gratin Potatoes – Thinly sliced russet potatoes sautéed with bacon, smoked jalapeños, heavy cream, and spices, topped with cheddar cheese, smoked jalapeños, and then baked to a golden finish.

Bacon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts – Tender brussels sprouts are roasted, fried crispy then sautéed with bacon, wildflower honey, butter, red onions, and seasonings.

Lucille’s is also introducing two additional menu items, including:

Grilled Romaine Chicken Caesar Salad – Chargrilled hearts of romaine are topped with grilled chicken breast, blistered tomatoes, creamy Caesar dressing, housemade garlic croutons and baked parmesan crisps. Guests have the option to substitute shrimp or tri tip for the chicken.

Cracked Out Deviled Eggs appetizer – Lucille’s popular deviled eggs are taken up a notch with crispy chicken cracklings, bacon, green onion, red pepper, and special seasonings.

These new menu items are now available at all Lucille’s locations.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 23 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbecue ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, salads, burgers, sides, and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home Southern Hospitality. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern decor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit https://www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

