Luca's brings Italian cuisine back to former Giuseppe's space in Palmer

A Palmer Township building that previously housed Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant is once again a destination for lasagna, spaghetti and other Italian specialties.

Luca’s Italian Restaurant, which opened in mid-September, is the 3502 Greenway St. structure’s newest tenant.

Husband and wife owners Luis and Christa Bermudez overhauled the former Giuseppe’s space to include new furniture, lighting, wall paint and more.

“We’re happy to be here,” Luis said. “The community’s been very supportive.”

The 58-seat Luca’s, named after Luis’ late grandfather, offers a wide variety of Italian favorites, including lobster and crab ravioli, manicotti bolognese and penne vodka.

Other menu highlights include appetizers such as calamari limoncello and New Zealand mussels, hot subs such as chicken broccoli rabe and eggplant parmigiana and a wide variety of beef, chicken, seafood and veal entrees ($17-$34), including filet mignon portobello, chicken marsala, stuffed shrimp and veal saltimbocca.

If you save room for dessert, the restaurant also offers homemade tiramisu, cannolis and other sweet treats.

Luis has been in the restaurant business for over 30 years and the Palmer couple previously operated Casa Italia Restaurante on Bushkill Park Drive in Forks Township. Luca’s is BYOB. Info: 610-438-1535; lucasbistroeaston.com.

