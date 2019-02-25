LRXD Becomes AOR for Back Yard Burgers

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) LRXD has won the Back Yard Burgers advertising account and is now Agency of Record for the Nashville-based chain of quick-service restaurants, Creative Director Jamie Reedy announced today.

The Denver agency won the account in January after a pitch. No consultant was involved. Duties will include positioning, branding, developing an integrated marketing plan, strategizing and buying media, developing a social media/digital strategy and developing a integrated marketing campaign.

Back Yard Burgers is best known for its flame-grilled, 100% black angus beef burgers. With 50 locations in 11 states throughout the Southeast and Midwest, the chain also offers turkey burgers, chicken tenders, salads, and more.

Back Yard Burgers, which opened in 1987, was purchased in 2017 by Axum Capital Partners, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private equity firm. The investment group is committed to making the investments necessary to revitalize and grow the brand. While the chain worked with several agencies in recent years on a piecemeal basis, LRXD will be its first AOR. The renewed marketing efforts are expected to debut in the second quarter of 2019.

“Back Yard Burgers has a loyal following and the highest quality burgers in the category, but we felt the brand needed a bit of a refresh as we look to grow and expand,” says Wade Breaux, Back Yard Burgers Vice President of Marketing. “We are partnering with LRXD because they bring a great deal of relevant experience to the table. Their team knows the restaurant space, and we feel they are the perfect partner to help us develop a brand that connects with today’s guest.”