Loyalogy Announces New 2018 Rewards Program Research Study with Customized Options for Restaurant Companies

(RestaurantNews.com) Loyalogy, a leading provider of restaurant rewards program strategy, analysis and research, is planning its 2018 study of consumer attitudes and behavior with restaurant rewards programs. This will be the third comprehensive study released by Loyalogy and will include new categories of research content in response to the evolving landscape of restaurant rewards programs. View the report from our 2014 study here.
Loyalogy will allow restaurant companies to become more active in the research process for this study and receive a customized research report. Participating companies may:
The core study will be based on 1,100 responses from consumer research panel participants between the ages of 25 and 65 with household incomes over $75,000. The study will include approximately 70 questions.
THE 2018 STUDY
Types of questions included in the study are:
Contact:
Dennis Duffy, President
dennis@loyalogy.com
828-215-7293
