Loyalogy Announces New 2018 Rewards Program Research Study with Customized Options for Restaurant Companies

(RestaurantNews.com) Loyalogy, a leading provider of restaurant rewards program strategy, analysis and research, is planning its 2018 study of consumer attitudes and behavior with restaurant rewards programs. This will be the third comprehensive study released by Loyalogy and will include new categories of research content in response to the evolving landscape of restaurant rewards programs. View the report from our 2014 study here.

Loyalogy will allow restaurant companies to become more active in the research process for this study and receive a customized research report. Participating companies may:

Include email addresses from members of an existing loyalty program or e-mail club to respond to the survey. This will allow comparisons of a restaurant company’s guests to the responses received from a consumer research panel.

Include up to 16 additional custom questions presented only to the members included from the list provided by that restaurant company.

For more information on this custom option, contact Dennis Duffy, president of Loyalogy at dennis@loyalogy.com.

The core study will be based on 1,100 responses from consumer research panel participants between the ages of 25 and 65 with household incomes over $75,000. The study will include approximately 70 questions.

THE 2018 STUDY

Types of questions included in the study are:

Restaurant visit rate and spending, including breakdown of those who visit restaurants just for pleasure or both pleasure and business. QSR. Fast Casual. Full-Service Casual. Full-Service Fine Dining.

Usage of non-restaurant sources for prepared foods. Mainstream grocery stores. Eat in vs take out. Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner. Gourmet grocery stores. Eat in vs take out. Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner. Participation in grocery loyalty programs.

Usage of delivery. Single brand delivery. Multi-brand delivery.

Participation rate in restaurant rewards programs.

Usage of mobiles apps in the context of restaurant loyalty programs.

Usage of online services (website or mobile app) such as Open Table, Yelp, Urban Spoon and Trip Advisor.

Usage of online ordering (website or mobile app).

Relative appeal of different reward program benefits.

Attitudes about different statements regarding carrying membership cards, using a phone number as identifier and receiving promotional e-mail messages from rewards programs.

Attitudinal statements regarding the impact of rewards programs on behavior.

Demographic characteristics.

Contact:

Dennis Duffy, President

dennis@loyalogy.com

828-215-7293