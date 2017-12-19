Loyalist cheeseburger knocks Au Cheval off Bon Appetit's best list

There’s a new sheriff in town, burger-wise.

Bon Appetit magazine just named the three best burgers in the U.S., and the Dirty Burg at The Loyalist (177 N. Ada St.) is one of them.

It was Bon Appetit, in 2012, that called the burger at Au Cheval (800 W. Halsted St.) the nation’s best. But nobody stays on top forever, and now the city’s best burger — made with a blend of chuck, short rib and ground bacon — apparently resides 12 blocks farther west.

Given what Bon Appetit’s blessing did to wait times at Au Cheval, we view this honor with mixed emotions. I don’t want to fight 100 people for a shot at the Dirty Burg ($16). Especially not on Tuesdays, when the burger with fries, a beer and a shot is just $15.

Bon Appetit named the burger at Little Jack’s Tavern (Charleston, S.C.) as the best in the country. The other Top Three burger is Dino’s Cheeseburger (Nashville).

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

The Loyalist is your ideal neighborhood restaurant — with a burger that beats Au Cheval »

Chicago's best burgers »

Restaurant speed-dating: Mini-reviews of 6 restaurants you need to know »