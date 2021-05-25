Loyal Patron Expands Its eGift Card Payments Capabilities Via Integration With Stripe

Langhorne, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Loyal Patron LLC announced today they have completed integration with Stripe for funding digital eGift cards sold online. This new addition is an expansion of Loyal Patron’s full gift card and loyalty marketing suite. In addition to swiping plastic cards through compatible terminal devices, operators can now configure API keys for handling online payments with Stripe or Authorize.net inside their Loyal Patron back office. The back office includes the ability to configure, advertise and sell eGift cards online that fund merchant bank accounts directly.

“A lot of our clients already have a relationship with Stripe for online ordering or shopping cart integrations. Stripe is among the most popular online payments gateways and with good reason.’ Loyal Patron CEO Adam Miller explains, “With this update, we can apply the same Stripe keys for managing electronic eGift card sales. It’s all part of our strategy to help marketers increase frequency from every possible touchpoint.”

Loyal Patron’s software provides a wide ranging set of list building and loyalty marketing tools for retail, restaurant, and entertainment facilities. The company helps operators build detailed and accurate, mobile opted-in customer lists through Wi-Fi, Text to Join, website plug-ins, and interactive kiosks among other technologies designed to increase sales traffic. Loyal Patron currently integrates with Clover, Future POS, POSitouch, eMobilePOS, and Micros 3700 POS systems for gift card and loyalty (rewards) transaction processing.

About Loyal Patron

Loyal Patron LLC is a provider of robust loyalty and rewards solutions that helps operators build an accurate customer list and connect with customers to generate constant frequency. Its solutions increase sales and profitability, track guest feedback, and retain happy customers.

Loyal Patron provides all of the following services inside one ecosystem:

Gift Card (Swipe) & eGift Card Service

Loyalty & Rewards Programs

Marketing Automation

Mobile Text Marketing

Email Marketing

WiFi List Building and Marketing

Guest Survey Collection and Insights

Membership Subscriptions (VIP, Platinum, etc.)

E-mail sales@loyalpatron.com to schedule a demo or check loyalpatron.com .

Contact:

Adam Miller

Loyal Patron, LLC

800-978-1338

adam@loyalpatron.com

The post Loyal Patron Expands Its eGift Card Payments Capabilities Via Integration With Stripe first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.