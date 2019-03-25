Lower Saucon's The Beam Yard hosting four-course Italian wine pairing dinner

Celebrate spring with an educational wine pairing dinner, 6 p.m. April 3 at Steel Club’s restaurant and bar, The Beam Yard, in Lower Saucon Township.

Terry Balent, wine expert from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, will be on hand to detail the Italian wines, paired with gourmet dishes prepared by executive chef Michael Honeywell.

The four-course meal includes an appetizer of fennel pollen-seared Chilean sea bass cheeks over leek fondue and topped with citrus foam, with Melini Orvieto Classico; a salad of frisee greens with caramelized rose wine-poached Anjou pear, shaved Pecorino Romano cheese and honey and citrus vinaigrette, with Mezzacorona Rose; an entree of braised veal osso bucco over creamy risotto and topped with a Locatelli demi-glace, with Pasqua Passimento; and a dessert of fresh red berry tartlet topped with warm zabaglione, with Fizz 56 Brachetto.

Tickets are $65. Steel Club is at 700 Linden Ave. Reservations: 610-838-7018; steel.club.

