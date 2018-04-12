Lower Macungie's Stoned Crab to close, making way for Mexican restaurant

A longtime steak and seafood restaurant is closing and a local Mexican chain is expanding in Lower Macungie Township.

Stoned Crab restaurant, which local restaurateurs Ron and Clairissa Pickering resurrected in 2004 at 1905 Brookside Road, will close this weekend in advance of soon-to-be building owner Juan Martinez opening the fifth location of his and his wife’s local Mexican restaurant, Don Juan Mex Grill, there this summer.

“I’ve been looking to get into that Lower Macungie market for a while now,” Martinez said. “For me, it makes more sense to buy than to lease, and luckily, I finally found the right opportunity.”

Since debuting in 2011 on March Street in Easton’s College Hill neighborhood, Don Juan has steadily expanded.

Juan and his wife, Melanie, over the past few years have opened additional locations on Chestnut Street in Emmaus, Crawford Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and most recently, Glenlivet Drive West in Fogelsville.

The Lower Macungie restaurant, tentatively scheduled to open in June, will feature all of the chain’s established menu items, including burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas, along with some new dishes such as enchiladas.

It will be unlike the previous locations in that it will house a full bar and will be a “hybrid of fast-casual and full-service,” Martinez said.

“There will be servers for people wanting to dine at the restaurant and counter-service for those wishing to get their orders to-go,” he said.

The new restaurant, which will offer seating for about 120 guests, will offer a wide variety of margaritas, tequilas and Mexican beers.

After the property’s closing on April 20, renovations will take place to bring the space up to Don Juan’s “standards, theme and brand,” said Martinez, noting the company’s Lehigh Valley expansion likely isn’t over.

“Developers keep calling me, but I have to pace myself,” he said with a laugh.

Stoned Crab — Saturday is its last day of business — traces its origins to the 1970s, when restaurateur Henry Friedel opened the original Stoned Crab at the same site.

The building later was home to Le Due and Le Due Sorelle restaurants before the Pickerings purchased the property in 2004, reimagining it as Stoned Crab.

According to Stoned Crab’s general manager, Phil Elgin, Stoned Crab gift cards that are less than a year old will be honored at the Pickerings’ other restaurant, Sunset Grille, in Upper Macungie Township.

