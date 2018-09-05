Lower Macungie's The Shelby hosting five course pumpkin beer-pairing dinner at The Shelby

Get a taste of fall at a beer-pairing dinner, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Shelby in Lower Macungie Township.

The meal features five courses, paired with pumpkin-flavored beers from New York’s Southern Tier Brewing Co.

The menu includes vegetable tartare (carrots, butternut squash, sunflower seed brittle, rye croutons and cured egg yolk), with Cold Press Coffee Pumking; pan-seared “everything-spiced” cold-smoked salmon, featuring sous vide carrots, celeriac foam, brussels and charred onion crumble, with Pumpking; an autumn salad, featuring baby greens, roasted salsify, toasted pumpkin seed, brie fondue and cranberry walnut croutons, with Chai Tea Pumking; Pennsylvania maple-glazed duck breast, featuring parsnip puree, roasted root vegetables and black currant, with Warlock; and spiced carrot cake, featuring carrot jam, cinnamon nut, granola, caramel and cream cheese ice cream, with Rum Barrel-Aged Pumking.

Tickets, $39, do not include tax and gratuity. The Shelby is at 707 N. Krocks Road, Suite 104, in the Hamilton Crossings shopping center. Reservations: 610-841-0808.

