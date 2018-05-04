Love Osteria Langhe's plin? Soon you can order it on Peapod

If you've ever visited Osteria Langhe in Logan Square, you know the strange power of chef Cameron Grant's plin. The petite pinched ravioli are stuffed with creamy La Tur (a three-milk cheese) and then tossed with a simple butter sauce. Each bite is indulgent and rich, yet the ravioli itself is supremely soft and light. Phil Vettel was a fan when he reviewed the restaurant. It's not unusual to look around the room and see a plate of that pasta on every other table.

"I love watching people's faces when they eat it," says Grant. "It's sort of an elevated mac and cheese."

Along with Osteria Langhe, Grant had been selling the dish at Animale, which recently transformed into Langhe Market. There you'll be able to buy the plin to go, along with other freshly made pastas.

But even if you don't live in Logan Square, you'll soon have a way to get some of Grant’s plin elsewhere. The filled pasta will soon be available for purchase on Peapod, the online grocery delivery service. He won the company's Next Best contest, landing a one-year distribution deal.

All of the plin is handmade in the prep kitchen of Langhe Market. Though it doesn't come with a sauce, Grant gives instructions to replicate the same basic sauce that he uses as the restaurant. "Plus," adds Grant, "You could use your favorite jarred sauce with it. It'd be great with even tomato sauce." There’s little doubt it would.

The product will hit online shelves this summer and will be available in Chicagoland, along with a few other Midwest markets.

