‘Love Me Tender’ with Soulman’s Bar-B-Que this Valentine’s Day

Soulman’s Shows Some Love & Bar-B-Que to Guests on February 14th

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Tested through time, the adage that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach is truer now than ever and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is hopping on the Love Train by offering a Valentine’s Day Special for one day only.

At all 21 Soulman’s Bar-B-Que locations, dinner for two will satisfy the heartstrings and the wallets of North Texans on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

“For $24.95 for two, guests will each choose a one meat plate with two sides (or baked potato), a dessert and 16-oz drink. Available for dine-in and take-out, our Valentine’s Day Special offers a more than 25% discount from our regular menu,” said Baylea Wood, Director of Marketing for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

“Soulman’s has long been a part of the fabric and lives of North Texans. From birthday parties to homecoming pre-games, to wedding proposals and even baby showers, we have seen the best of love and life come through our doors for more than 40 years. This year, we are celebrating love with St. Valentine!” Wood continued.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville,Mansfield,Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

