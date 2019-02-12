Love cheese and beer? Learn how to pair them at Cedar Crest

When you think of flavor power couples, wine and cheese immediately spring to mind.

But craft beer and cheese can also make a beautiful pair.

Learn more about pairing cheese and beer at a special tasting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Cedar Crest College.

At the event, Whole Foods Market's Eileen Lederman, a certified cheese professional, will lead a guided cheese tasting while Jeff Fulmer, from Saucony Brewing of Kutztown, will provides sample of complimentary beers. It’s an opportunity to learn more about how to perfectly pair cheese with your favorite beer.

The event will be in room 19 of the Miller Family Building. How much: $20 per person.

Info: https://bit.ly/2WWT1dT

