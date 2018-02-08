Love and beer: how a bubbly romance fuels a Miramar brewery

Love at First Pint

The co-owners of AleSmith Brewing Co. are passionate about beer – and each other. In honor od Valentines Day, we interrupted this lovefest to ask Peter and Vicky Zien romantic questions about their Miramar brewery.

Q. A lot of couples have “meet cute” stories. Does yours involve beer?

A. (Peter) You know that it would! Vicky was an officer in the San Diego Beer Club and I was pouring AleSmith samples at the Green Flash Anniversary Festival in 2008. During a break, I approached Vicky and a friend and chatted them up. She was shy and super complimentary about AleSmith. I had a strong feeling that our paths would cross again and they did: our first official date was at The Cheeky Monk in Denver. Both of us were attending The Great American Beer Festival, me representing AleSmith and Vicky as a beer fan.

Some ask Vicky if I got her into beer and the answer is always no. Vicky has been homebrewing since 1995, is a BJCP (Beer Judge Certification Program) Beer Judge, and the founder of the homebrew club, Mash Heads. She is currently the COO/Co-Owner of AleSmith.

Q. Do any beers describe your courtship?

A. (Peter) Old Numbskull American-Style Barley Wine. I was very impressed to find out that this 11 percent strong ale was Vicky’s favorite AleSmith beer. It’s still our “go to” when celebrating any event.

Q. How about your marriage?

A. (Vicky) Decadence 2005 English-Style Old Ale. Besides being one of our favorite AleSmith beers, we toasted our wedding in Hawaii with the Barrel-Aged version. Bottle #1 of course:-)

Q. Have you found that certain beers match the moods of love?

A. (Vicky): AleSmith’s Belgian-style offerings carry a certain romance: Lil’ Devil when we’re up for some innocent fun, Grand Cru is saved for romantic dinners for two in front of the fire, and Horny Devil for… uhmm, perhaps we move on to the next question!

Q. Can each of you describe your mate in beer terms?

A. (Vicky): Sweet and earthy, and not bitter. Complex, although a little nuttiness is perceived. Warming at the core, yet hot overall. A world-renowned offering that is amazingly delicious!

A. (Peter); Breathtakingly beautiful appearance with a solid head, very sweet but balanced, absolutely no bitterness and a very firm body. Enticing aroma and a complex, effervescent character. I absolutely LOVE this one!

Super Stocks

Super Bowl Sunday is all about a.) football and b.) ads, many of them for beer. Did this attention — and all the game-day beer sales — boost large brewers’ stocks? Not so much.

Compare share prices of Friday, the last trading day before the game, to the closing prices on Monday, the day after the game.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD, NYSE): Down 4.29 percent, from $111.76 to $106.97.

Molson Coors (TAP, NYSE): Down 4.17 percent, from $81.06 to $77.68.

Pabst (part of Craft Brew Alliance, BREW, NASDAQ): Down 5.08 percent, from $19.70 to $18.70

Boston Beer Co. (SAM, NASDAQ): Down 2.46 percent, from $185.30 to $180.75.

Still, it’d be unfair to blame the NFL. Monday was a bad day for markets across the board, the Dow losing 4.6 percent and the NASDAQ falling 3.78 percent.

Best of the Week, Local

San Diego, pat yourself on the back — or the front. Brewbies, the craft beer event for breast cancer education, was created here by Melanie Pierce. In its first eight years, this fundraiser has contributed more than $350,000 to the cause.

The ninth annual Brewbies is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bagby Beer, 601 S. Coast Highway 101, Oceanside. Tickets, $45 at brewbies.org, include unlimited samples of beers from more than 40 breweries.

Kings of Beer

Customized Yellow Merc IPA (6.9 percent alcohol by volume) is unfiltered but not unfocused. Some beers in this hazy style are soupy, overloaded with nectar-like notes. In this Fall Brewing offering, tropical fruit flavors stay in their lane, framed by biscuity malts.

This Merc is marv, and this week’s King. It succeeds two offerings from Bagby Beer — Faint of Tart (4.5 percent), whose bright berry flavors lead to a dry finish, and Bagby’s Sonoma Pride (5.5 percent), a pale ale whose proceeds benefit victims of last year’s Sonoma wildfires.

Road Trip

If you need an excuse to motor to Vegas, Beer & Sear is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Searsucker Restaurant inside Caesar’s Palace. (Yes, this is a Nevada outpost of San Diego chef Brian Malarkey’s chain of fabric-themed eateries.)

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the “beerunch” — beer lunch — will revolve around three beer-and-food pairing stations, featuring local craft brews plus poke hand rolls, Mexican poutine, short rib fries and other dishes from Stephen LaSala, executive chef at the Vegas Searsucker.

Tickets, $55, are at greatvegasbeer.com/great-vegas-presents-beer-sear.

Lincoln Lager?

Monday is Abraham Lincoln’s 209th birthday, so I was irresistibly drawn to a refreshing quote often attributed to the great man:

“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.”

Turns out, I should have resisted. While countless internet sites claim that this is an authentic Lincolnism, reputable historians doubt that Honest Abe ever uttered these words. They are still researching whether the Gettysburg Address’ opening line is “Four score and seven beers ago...”

