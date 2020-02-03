Love is in the Air at Applebee’s with the Latest $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month

Applebee’s $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade Will Have You Crushin’ Hard

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Applebee’s ® latest drink of the month has us head over heels. For the whole month of February, participating restaurants around the country will have guests feeling the love with the delightfully pink and delectable $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade . Follow cupid’s arrow and you’ll find your new favorite cocktail.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade is a simple yet delicious cocktail with a mix of vodka, and a perfect match of strawberry and lemonade. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or if it’s just a day for happy hour with friends, be sure to head to Applebee’s for some tasty sips.

“The whole month of February is a great time to head to Applebee’s with your loved ones whether it be with the gals, the boys, or your bae,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We keep it simple and sweet this month with a spirit our guests love in the $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade, and the great news is that there’s an extra day in February to enjoy it.”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

