The Lost Cajun to Open First Mississippi Location

Covington, LA (RestaurantNews.com) The Lost Cajun, a family-friendly restaurant with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with Southern hospitality, is set to expand into a new state. The Louisiana-based franchisor that focuses on providing a down-home atmosphere and southern hospitality you can feel is coming to Byram, MS November 26.

The new restaurant – at 6745 Siwell Rd. – will be owned and operated by business partners Stephen Drury and Timothy Bentley, who own Black and Gold Restaurant Ventures, LLC.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the first Lost Cajun to Mississippi,” Stephen said. “After visiting two locations and meeting Griff, we knew it was a perfect fit for us. We’re excited for the community to experience the delicious food and impeccable hospitality.”

Drury and Bentley, both Mississippi transplants, met through a mutual passion for football and their friendship quickly grew. Stephen, who is from Louisiana originally, convinced Tim to travel to North Carolina for a New Orleans Saints game, and the two stumbled upon The Lost Cajun. After experiencing the food and hospitality firsthand, they knew they wanted to get involved with the brand.

“It’s amazing how everything fell into place,” added Tim. “After meeting Steve and finding The Lost Cajun, it’s been a dream come true to open a business of our own to serve our community.”

The Lost Cajun’s menu offers diners a sampling of traditional Cajun fare, including a variety of gumbos – seafood, chicken and sausage, and vegetarian. Red beans and rice, fried seafood, crawfish etouffee and lobster bisque also top the menu, as does another Cajun staple, jambalaya. And what Cajun restaurant would be complete without genuine French Quarter-style beignets covered in powdered sugar for dessert?

The Lost Cajun further distinguishes itself with a fantastic down-home atmosphere – a true hole-in-the-wall with wooden tables, unique decorations and an expertly crafted playlist of Zydeco music. The open kitchen concept harks back to the wooden counters in Louisiana’s gumbo houses; patrons can watch their food being cooked and hear the courtesy and respect commonly associated with Cajun culture.

“We are thrilled to bring The Lost Cajun culture and hospitality to the great state of Mississippi and to work with franchise partners who are deeply passionate about the brand and are excited to promote our Cajun culture,” Raymond Griffin, Founder and CEO of The Lost Cajun. “This is why we couldn’t be more pleased to have Stephen and Timothy in The Lost Cajun family. They are hardworking individuals who share our culture and values, and we’re confident their location in Byram will be one of the top stores in our 25 unit chain.”

About The Lost Cajun

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2013, The Lost Cajun is a family-friendly restaurant concept with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with traditional Southern hospitality. Today, there are over 20 restaurants open and operating in six states, with several others in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.thelostcajun.com.

