The Lost Cajun Brings Authentic Cajun Flavor to Charlotte Area

Set to open first location in Huntersville

Covington, LA (RestaurantNews.com) The Lost Cajun, a family-friendly restaurant with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with Southern hospitality, is set to expand its North Carolina footprint even further. The Louisiana-based franchisor that focuses on providing a down-home atmosphere and southern hospitality you can feel is coming to Huntersville, N.C. in mid-September 2019.

The 3,100 sq. ft. new restaurant – located by the fountain in the NorthCross Shopping Center at 9709-A Sam Furr Road – will be owned and operated by Steve Galloway, who signed a development agreement for a total of six restaurants throughout the Central and Western North Carolina area.

“We are all excited to be bringing The Lost Cajun’s culture to the greater Charlotte area,” Steve said. “After dining at The Lost Cajun’s Greenville location with my family several years ago, I couldn’t stop thinking about the delicious Cajun cooking and southern hospitality I experienced. The authentic taste of the food stood out to me, but the outstanding customer service interactions amongst guests and employees was the kicker. The entire staff shows The Lost Cajun’s signature ‘Courtesy and Respect’ with plenty of ‘Please’, ‘Thank you’ and ‘You’re Welcome,’ responses as they interact with each other and guests. It’s exactly the kind of Southern hospitality I was raised around and I knew I had to bring this amazing concept to my community.”

Somewhat of a lost Cajun himself, Galloway grew up in New Orleans, worked in local restaurants and began his professional restaurant career while earning a college degree at USL – the “Ragin Cajuns” known today as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It was there he met his future wife, Rebecca Ziegenbein from Shreveport LA. They married in 1985 and have lived and worked all over the country while raising their two kids, JT and Ashley, both now high-school teachers and coaches. This deep-rooted Louisiana family definitely knows authentic Cajun and New Orleans foods, and genuinely appreciates true Southern hospitality and community service.

With more than 25 years’ experience developing and operating restaurants, Galloway has lead multi-unit businesses from start-ups and turn-arounds to large, multi-concept enterprises generating more than $100 million of revenue in the United States and abroad. These franchises included international brands such as Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway and Dunkin Donuts, as well as a wide range of notable casual dining concepts. Currently, Galloway owns and operates four Dunkin’ Donuts in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Lost Cajun’s menu offers diners a sampling of traditional Cajun fare, including a variety of gumbos – seafood, chicken and sausage, and vegetarian. Red beans and rice, fried seafood, crawfish etouffee and lobster bisque also top the menu, as does another Cajun staple, jambalaya. And what Cajun restaurant would be complete without genuine French Quarter-style beignets covered in powdered sugar for dessert?

The Lost Cajun further distinguishes itself with a fantastic down-home atmosphere – a true hole-in-the-wall with wooden tables, unique decorations and an expertly crafted playlist of Zydeco music. The open kitchen concept harks back to the wooden counters in Louisiana’s gumbo houses; patrons can watch their food being cooked and hear the courtesy and respect commonly associated with Cajun culture.

“As we continue to expand in North Carolinas, it’s critical to find the right franchise partners who are deeply passionate about the brand and are excited to promote our Cajun culture,” Raymond Griffin, Founder and CEO of The Lost Cajun. “This is why we couldn’t be more pleased to have Steve and Rebecca in The Lost Cajun family. We’ve known each other for several years now and Steve and Rebecca are hardworking individuals who share our culture and values. Our proven business model paired with a successful restaurant pro like Steve is a winning combination, and we’re confident his location in Huntersville will thrive.”

About The Lost Cajun

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2013, The Lost Cajun is a family-friendly restaurant concept with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with traditional Southern hospitality. Today, there are 24 restaurants open and operating in six states, with several others in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.thelostcajun.com.

Contact:

Marte Eggleston

Franchise Elevator PR

847-239-8171

meggleston@franchiseelevator.com