Los Paisas Locos in Newport News completes renovation

Los Paisas Locos, a small Mexican and Honduran restaurant in Newport News, just got bigger.

According to owner Maribel Pacheco, Los Paisas Locos needed a bigger space for its growing customer base and the large groups that frequent the restaurant daily. Many of customers, she said, would choose to use the carry-out option instead of dining in because of the lack of tables.

Pacheco bought out the store space next door to solve the issue. The restaurant has expanded to the former home of Wright Modeling and Talent. Renovations included knocking down the wall between the spaces in order to add more booths, tables and a bar.

“There’s a lot more space and I think for people it’s a lot more comfortable now,” Pacheco said. “Now people can choose where they want to sit.”

The renovations took two months — the original estimated timeline was two weeks — with some delays coming from city permits and other hurdles. The restaurant continued to service customers over the two months. Pacheco said the total renovation cost was more than $30,000.

“It took so long, I feel like customers stopped coming and checking in,” she said. “People have been utilizing the new space, but it’s still be a little slow, maybe because of the holidays.”

Pacheco said she hopes business will begin to pick up in the new year and more customers will want enjoy a meal inside Los Paisas Locos. The new space offers more room for staff and patrons to move as well as larger tables and bar seating for seven. It still will offer carry out.

Los Paisas Locos finished its final stage of the renovation process on Christmas Day. The last stage included replacing floor tiles in the original space to match the wood-like flooring of the recent addition.

“We are more relaxed because now we don’t have people waiting at the door,” Pacheco said. “They can choose a table and feel more comfortable when they’re here. We have more groups now.”

Los Paisas Locos is located at 11710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. It is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/lospaisaslocos or 757-595-8226.

The City of Newport News releases a new traveler’s guide to the coastal Virginia beer, wine and shine trail Thursday. The pocket guide Toast the Coast lists breweries, wineries and distilleries in Hampton Roads. It is available at the Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave., at select breweries and online at ToasttheCoastVA.com. More info: 757-886-7777 or 888-493-7386.

Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road in the Williamsburg area, is hosting its first New Year’s Eve party and releasing the B2 oyster stout "Paper Canoe" and New England-style IPA "Bromance” from 4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Tickets to the release New Year’s Eve party are $50 per ticket or $80 per couple. More info: billsburg.com or 757-926-0981.

Tradition Brewing Company, 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News, releases a new coffee porter aged for six months in Ironclad Distillery Co. bourbon barrels. Available Saturday. More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe, released Love Gun Gose Christmas on Dec. 22. The gose beer is colored crimson red with a tangy finish and hints of lemon salt.

