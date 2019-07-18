Los Cucos Unveils Newest Concept, La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar with Three Locations

The third location of popular seafood and oyster bar—La Marisquera Ostioneria—has its grand opening near the Galleria in Houston.

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Don’t panic if you noticed the Los Cucos Westheimer location is closed. Los Cucos has unveiled their newest concept, La Marisquera Ostioneria, There’s a common Spanish phrase that states, “El camarón que se duerme se lo lleva la corriente!” Meaning, the shrimp that falls asleep is carried away by the current. Don’t be that person—sail away to the hottest new seafood and oyster restaurant in Houston.

The official grand opening celebration of their third location is scheduled for Saturday, July 20th. Events of the day will be a viewing party of the Pacquiao fight, along with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and free giveaways during the evening hours.

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar opened their first location in Conroe, as the fourth restaurant concept created by the Cabrera family—the original founders of family-owned Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. La Marisquera Ostioneria’s Conroe location quickly became a popular seafood staple in the community, allowing them to expand into Houston just a few short months later. The eatery offers a variety of fresh seafood, including ceviche, grilled fish platters, aguachiles, shrimp, octopus, oysters and other traditional seafood dishes you’re sure to love.

The new Houston location of La Marisquera Ostioneria is located on Westheimer Road near The Galleria, a popular Uptown shopping destination for Houstonians and visitors alike. Conveniently located, this newly opened restaurant offers an extensive happy hour menu, numerous televisions for sporting events and – as always – will serve traditional cuisine that will make your tastebuds sing. This family-owned Mexican Seafood restaurant offers fresh seafood plates, along with traditional Los Cucos dishes such as fajitas.

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, a Houston-based chain, began with their Clay Road location in 1991. Since then, the company has expanded its brand to four different concepts over twenty-five locations nationwide in Texas, Las Vegas, and Utah. Their restaurants feature not only Los Cucos’s traditional Mexican cuisine, but Tex-Mex, Brazilian and Seafood as well.

Owner Sergio Cabrera Jr. is excited about the success of the Los Cucos brand, and looks forward to offering the fresh seafood concept of La Marisquera Ostioneria in such a popular location. He said, “We were pleased by the success of our first Houston restaurant and just knew that we had to expand to bring the delicious, fresh seafood to more of our loyal customers in Houston.”

There is a song that reads: “En el mar, la vida es mas sabrosa”, something that could be translated as: “At the sea, life is, well… let’s say tastier”. At La Marisquera, life is tastier, fresher, better. Come and experience seafood at its best.

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar is located at 5851 Westheimer Road in Houston. Hours of operation are 11AM-10PM Sunday through Thursday and 11AM -2AM Friday and Saturday. They currently offer dine-in, to-go, and have catering options. To learn more about the restaurant, visit www.lamarisqueraseafood.com or call (832) 869-4131.

About La Marisquera Seafood and Oyster Bar

La Marisquera Seafood and Oyster Bar is the newest restaurant concept in the Los Cucos brand. They serve a variety of fresh seafood dishes—including crawfish, shrimp, speciality seafood plates, oysters and more. The eatery has three locations, and has plans for additional location in the near future. To learn more, visit www.lamarisqueraseafood.com.

About Los Cucos

Since 1991, Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has served authentic Mexican cuisine and popular dishes in a fun environment. Founded by brothers Sergio and Manuel Cabrera in Houston, Texas, Los Cucos now has more than 25 locations in Texas, Utah and Nevada. For more information, visit www.loscucos.com.

