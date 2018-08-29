Los Cucos Celebrates National Fajita Day, Announces New Location in Katy

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe celebrates National Fajita Day with local influencers and an appearance on KPRC NBC Channel 2 News. They have also announced a new location opening in Katy early next year.

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Los Cucos Mexican Cafe recently celebrated National Fajita Day on Saturday, August 18th, with a special appearance on KPRC NBC Channel 2 News. Besides their television appearance, the restaurant also invited bloggers from around the country to try their famous fajitas and award- winning margaritas on the house.

“We were extremely excited to celebrate National Fajita Day as we are famous for our fajitas and margaritas,” said Sergio Cabrera Jr., an owner of the Los Cucos chain. “It also gave us a chance to highlight all of our locations throughout the country, including locations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Waco, Texas that both opened this past year.” Los Cucos was equally excited to share the excitement of National Fajita Day with local food influencers, who were able to try their famous fajitas and margaritas, and share in the fun with their followers on social media.

With locations in Houston (and surrounding areas), Waco, Bryan/College Station, Las Vegas, and Sandy, Utah, Los Cucos looks forward to their continued growth on the back of a successful National Fajita Day. “We’re excited to announce our newest location coming soon to the District West Shopping Center,” Cabrera Jr. noted. Los Cucos has recently signed a lease for a new location in Katy, TX, located in the new District West Shopping Center that was just contracted this year.

District West is one of Katy’s newest developments, and is located on the Southwest Corner of Peet Rd. and Westpark Tollway. The center includes over 500,000 square feet of retail, office, health care, hospitality, and restaurant businesses, including the newest Los Cucos Mexican Cafe location. There they will be joining other businesses such as Gauchos Do Sul, Vida Mariscos, Whiskey River, Star Cinema Grill, and more. Los Cucos is excited to continue their growth, and looks forward to an even bigger celebration for National Fajita Day next year.

About Los Cucos

Since 1991, Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has served authentic Mexican cuisine and popular dishes in a fun environment. Founded by brothers Sergio and Manuel Cabrera in Houston, Texas, Los Cucos now has more than 20 locations in Texas, Utah and Nevada. For more information, visit www.loscucos.com.

