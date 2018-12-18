Los Balcones is now serving Peruvian food out of the former Girasol space in Studio City

Los Balcones

Peruvian restaurant Los Balcones is opening a second location today, taking over the former Studio City site of Girasol. Polit Castillo, a veteran of that recently shuttered restaurant, is offering a different menu than at the Hollywood address, with dishes like short ribs slow-cooked six hours in beer; duck with huancaina feta sauce; and locro pappardelle with roasted pumpkin ragu.

11334 Moorpark St., Studio City, (818) 924-2323, losbalconesperu.com/new-location

Singkawang Café

This new El Monte Thai, Malay and Indonesian restaurant devotes a portion of its menu to cuisine from the Kalimantan region of Borneo, with varied dishes like jammien noodles, rujak salad, pork-and-chicken nasi campur and a Sunday-only chicken congee.

10404 Valley Blvd., El Monte, (626) 448-8886, facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Singkawang-CAFE-2206036079466821

Blackship

This new restaurant is merging Japanese and Italian cuisines in West Hollywood. The kitchen, overseen by former Hinoki & the Bird sous chef Keiichi Kurobe, makes its own pasta for dishes like ramen carbonara, hamachi bolognese and shungiku gnocchi. On the drink menu: pear liquor- and Japanese gin-laced Commodore Perrys.

8512 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 734-7553, blackshipla.com

Haemaru

Haemaru is now open in Koreatown, concentrating on beef bone broth sul lung tang, as well as beef short rib galbi tang, incorporating ingredients like prime beef and wagyu.

3498 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 315-5085, facebook.com/haemaruusa

Wax Paper

The Frogtown lunch nook that names its sandwiches after famous National Public Radio hosts now has a second location in Chinatown. In addition to several favorites from the original, expect four new exclusive sandwiches served on Bub and Grandma’s bread, including those named for DJ Garth Trinidad and Ophira Eisenberg, with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or until everything is sold out.

736 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, waxpaperco.com

Joe’s Pizza

The Brooklyn-derived pizzeria popular for quick slices and whole pies continues its local expansion with the recent opening of a Sherman Oaks shop, a return to the city following the closure of a Riverside Drive location in 2016.

15030 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 646-0033, joespizzala.com

San Ysidro Ranch

Santa Barbara’s historic San Ysidro Ranch hopes to gradually reopen both of its restaurants in mid-January, more than a year after their closures due to last winter’s destructive Montecito mudflows. For now, brunch reservations are open at the Stonehouse restaurant for Dec. 29 and 30. And a reservation-only dinner is also being offered at the property’s Plow & Angel restaurant on Dec. 27.

900 San Ysidro Lane, Santa Barbara, (805) 565-1700, sanysidroranch.com/santa-barbara-restaurants

