The Los Angeles Times' inaugural Taste OC food festival will feature Taco María, Irenia and dozens of other restaurants

The Los Angeles Times has announced the lineup for its inaugural Taste OC food festival, which will debut in Costa Mesa next month.

Held over three nights starting Oct. 19, the Taste OC will feature unlimited bites and sips from dozens of Orange County chefs and restaurants. It will be held at the Met, a sprawling office campus in Costa Mesa.

This marks an expansion of one of The Times’ most popular food events and will be hosted by the paper’s Food staff. Until now, the 9-year-old Taste had only been held in Los Angeles, on the Paramount Pictures backlot, every Labor Day weekend.

With the addition of a sister event in Orange County one month later, the Taste will better serve the paper’s large swath of readers across Southern California and highlight restaurants south of L.A.

Tickets are $100, and a $10 discount is available to Times subscribers.

Here are some highlights:

On Friday, Oct. 19, the event kicks off with a night focused on classic flavors and cultural mash-ups. Chef Linda Johnsen of Filomena’s Italian Kitchen will share her Italian roots during a demo, and Santa Ana-raised chef Hop Phan of Dos Chinos will discuss the artistry behind his collaborative Vietnamese-Mexican cooking.

Restaurants include Bluegold, Gunwhale Ales, LSXO, MFK by Aysee, Puesto, Silver Trumpet Restaurant & Bar, Tabu Shabu, Toast Kitchen & Bakery and Tokyo Table.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, chef Carlos Salgado of Taco María will take the stage to showcase his seasonal, Mexican-influenced cooking. Wing Lam of Wahoo’s Fish Taco and Kelly Lam of the Whole Purpose will do a joint demo, and Geeta Bansal of Clay Oven will provide a glimpse into how traditional and modern techniques make the most flavorful Indian dishes.

Restaurants include ADYA, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Cucina Enoteca, Georgia’s Restaurant, Habana, L.A. Brisket, Outpost Kitchen, Supatras Thai, Ten Asian Bistro and Water Grill.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, Taste festivities continue with an afternoon event. Restaurants include Blackmarket Bakery, Chunk-N-Chip, Clay Oven, Electric City Butcher, Haven Gastropub, Irenia, Leatherby’s Café Rouge, Pie-Not and Tackle Box.

