Lord Baltimore Hotel's French Kitchen becoming catering and event space

The French Kitchen restaurant at the Lord Baltimore Hotel is transitioning into a space for catering and special events.

Onahlea Shimunek, the hotel’s general manager, said the space will soon resume its historic name, The Versailles Room. It will continue to open to the public for special events such as brunches on Mother’s Day and Easter.

The French Kitchen is one of four venues in the LB Dining & Events group that serves food, along with the LB Bakery, the LB Tavern and the LB Skybar.

In the past, the tavern has only been open in the evenings, Shimunek said. Now, it’s open for breakfast and lunch. Both the bakery and tavern open seven days a week at 6:30 a.m. The Skybar is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight.

“There’s a lot of different options for people who want to get something to eat,” Shimunek said. “The one that has surprised us the most is the Skybar. People really seem to like hanging out on the rooftop deck with a cocktail when the weather is nice.”

The French Kitchen opened in late 2013 serving classic bistro fare. Even in the restaurant’s early days, former Sun restaurant critic Richard Gorelick noted that it felt “surreal” to dine in such a large and imposing space when just a few other tables were filled.

